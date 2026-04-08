Instead of wasting my time on social media dealing w/ algorithmic suppression, I am going to focus efforts on sending out approximately 4 emails a week.

I don’t want to overwhelm all subscribers, so 75% of the emails will only go out to paying subscribers; the people who are aware enough to understand the value of the suppressed and censored critical information that I am providing - information on cutting-edge Science & Technology that you cannot get anywhere else!

Before I breakdown the overall war against us, if you or anyone you know has cancer, read this new report:

Largest Real-World Analysis of Ivermectin + Mebendazole in Cancer Patients Shows 84.4% Clinical Benefit — Nearly HALF Report Cancer Disappearance or Regression “… the largest real-world human analysis to date evaluating ivermectin and mebendazole in cancer patients—and the results represent one of the most compelling clinical signals ever documented for repurposed anti-parasitic therapies in oncology…. … we are observing widespread self-reported disease control across a diverse cancer population, a substantial proportion of patients reporting complete disappearance of detectable cancer, and sustained adherence with favorable tolerability over time.”

Now, to understand the overall battlefield…

Why do anti-parasitic medications work so well in cancer patients?

One reason: a significant percentage of cancer diagnoses are actually misdiagnosed parasites.

Weaponized parasites are one of the major attack vectors in the war against us.

When I first told the world about Ivermectin treatment for COVID, I had a section of the report focused on its success in treating cancer, which really angered the Medical Establishment overlords, to say the least.

Ivermectin is a molecule that is found in the soil, which protects us on a cellular level, it prevents harmful/foreign RNA/parasite replication in our cells. It also protects our cells from various nanotech replication processes, a topic that will be coverage in future posts.

So, given how we are attacked with parasites, cancer and nanotech, and given how effective Ivermectin-based treatment protocols are for stopping cellular replication of all three of those, yeah, had my life blown apart for telling the locked down world about that and derailing the diabolic plan for nanotech injections once every six months for the rest of our cellularly enslaved lives.

However, the obstacle was the way, because it set me down a path of scientific and medical investigation and research that led me to the actual Holy Grail - cellular coherence and our source energy field.

The modern healthcare system was/is STRATEGICALLY built upon a false paradigm, everything comes down to our Molecular Communication System.

Our health, energy/vitality, cognitive function and lifespans are all STRATEGICALLY CONTROLLED VIA MOLECULAR WARFARE.

Aging, sickness, disease, hunger and fatigue are all DELIBERATELY CAUSED by MOLECULAR DISRUPTORS - ie. harmful frequencies, heavy metals, plastics, nanotech, WEAPONIZED PARASITES/BACTERIA, and various other toxic materials and chemicals.

All of those molecular disruptors, are sprayed all over us, put in our food, water and “medicine,” and, of course, they saturate us in harmful frequencies 24/7, which disrupts our cellular communication.

When our cells and molecules can communicate (signal with bio-photons / light pulses), the way nature designed them to (cellular coherence), our overall health, energy/vitality, cognitive function & lifespans increase significantly.

Follow the Science to the US National Science Foundation, they’ve been publishing the science behind much of this for over 2 decades, in many public reports, reports which suddenly disappeared before 2020, but are still available in the internet archive, if you know exactly where to look, as we do.

However, the media, education and science/medical establishment has suppressed and censored this critical lifesaving information.

In fact, pharma companies, in partnership with large online companies, such as Google and popular social media platforms, have strategically suppressed the information, while weaponizing it and profiting off the public’s enforced ignorance on these issues.

Instead of improving health, performance and extending lifespans, chronic disease, heart problems, cancers and neurological disorders are skyrocketing as lifespans are rapidly declining.

It is the ultimate Crime Against Humanity.

Instead of freeing us, they are using the advancements in science & tech to completely / precisely control and enslave us, primarily via Terahertz frequencies.

Our cells, DNA, all biology communicates on the terahertz bandwidth, which is being rolled out now (6 & 7G).

This allows them to control (monitor & modulate) us on a cellular level beyond our senses & conscious awareness.

That is the Real War.

They distract us with terrifying conventional war, bullets and bombs, but that is all a brutal and barbaric PSYOP.

War has evolved far beyond conventional war. It’s all unconventional warfare - molecular and cognitive warfare - now.

Your cell phone, this social media platform, wifi, cellular, Bluetooth, the internet of things/bodies/behavior, 5G, 6 & 7G terahertz, that is the all-pervasive battlefield now, it is spiraling all around us.

We are all on that battlefield, every cell in our body is on that battlefield.

In 6D warfare, our bodies, brains, cells and molecules are the contested domain, which is called the “Human Domain.”

They have scientifically “mapped the Human Terrain” to “hack,” “master,” and “conquer the Human Domain,” as NATO sums it up, “the full and final victory,” aka, complete cellular and molecular control over humanity, the Full Spectrum Dominance doctrine.

Welcome to the Jungle 2.0.

On the unbelievably positive side, if a critical mass can become aware of this, have Situational Awareness on this molecular / electrodynamic battlefield, we will soon be in a new paradigm with significantly improved health, vitality, energy, cognitive function & lifespans.

We can also now have abundant clean energy from water - hydrogen atoms with an electron below the ground state, the same energy that powers the universe and sun. We can all have our own personal sun / energy source, decentralized, nearly limitless energy supply, in alignment and synergy with nature / our source energy field.

We can also have precise raw materials locally, in abundance, anywhere in the world.

There are presently so many significant paradigm-shifting innovations, I am just scratching the surface with all the new scientific discoveries and technological breakthroughs.

They are not going to be able to censor and suppress all this info for much longer.

The genie is out of the bottle, way too many people know about at least some aspects of this, and if any one of the many breakthroughs reaches a critical mass, the wickedly evil paradigm that we have been trapped in will collapse.

The shockingly unbelievably evil petroleum paradigm (prison) that we have been trapped in is now a house of cards, the Imperial Crown has no clothes.

The Scientific Establishment is a colossal fraud.

Spectroscopy doesn’t lie… it exposes Crimes Against Humanity & PSYOPS.

****

This was all just a quick off the cuff riff, for “entrainment purposes only.”

IT IS “NOT MEDICAL ADVICE.”

Fact Check as much of it as possible.

****

Read the 45-page preview to my new series of reports:

The Real War: Surviving Convergence, Navigating Unconventional Warfare - Defending The Human Domain

Follow the Science & Technology (S&T)

A Sense-Making Mission

In Defense of Humanity

We must close the ever-widening Knowledge Gap for civilians on S&T developments to achieve a critical mass with Situational Awareness (SA) on the rapidly shifting terrain of emerging Convergent Technologies (CT), as the evolving 5th and 6th Domains of War threaten our survival, Individual Autonomy and Cognitive Sovereignty.

De Oppresso Liber,

David

P.S.

If you are in any way involved in the suppression of this post, you are complicit in Crimes Against Humanity and you are on the wrong side of history.

The New Paradigm Is Unstoppable 🚀

Don’t get swept into the dustbin of history by bowing down to the tyrannical & obsolete Imperial Crown.

If you are aware enough to understand the value of the suppressed and censored critical information that I am providing - information on cutting-edge Science & Technology that you cannot get anywhere else - please become a paying subscriber here:

Otherwise, if you can afford it, please support this work with a donation here.