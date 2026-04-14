End of Disease: Coherence Is the CURE (Video)
Welcome to the New Paradigm 🚀
Let’s End ALL Disease Today 💪❤️
🗝️ Decoherence Causes ALL Disease / Biological Dysfunction...
🙏 Coherence CURES ALL DISEASE...
⚡ Light Frequencies & our Molecular Communication System are the WHOLE GAME 🚀
This video is a solid intro and overview of the scientific information to come:
This video is also posted on facebook here.
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LFG 🚀
- David