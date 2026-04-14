Let’s End ALL Disease Today 💪❤️

🗝️ Decoherence Causes ALL Disease / Biological Dysfunction...

🙏 Coherence CURES ALL DISEASE...

⚡ Light Frequencies & our Molecular Communication System are the WHOLE GAME 🚀

This video is a solid intro and overview of the scientific information to come:

This video is also posted on facebook here.

If you are aware enough to understand the value of the suppressed and censored critical information that I am providing - information on cutting-edge Science & Technology that you cannot get anywhere else - become a paying subscriber here:

Or make a donation here.

What information can be more important than what I am providing?

I have hundreds of pages of cutting-edge scientific information that I need to publish ASAP and I need your support to do it!!

LFG 🚀

- David