Are we in an entirely new paradigm or are we are rediscovering scientific information that has been strategically hidden from us?

Our source energy field, molecular communication and cellular coherence = the end of aging, sickness, disease, hunger and fatigue.

Here’s how we end hunger:

I am absurdly suppressed & censored everywhere, even here on Substack! Yes, we have evidence of Substack suppression, will be posting it soon.

Let me be BOLDLY CLEAR, if you want information that is going to significantly help save your life, become a paying subscriber or make a donation here .

I am the last person on earth that our enemies want you paying attention to.

Understand my 3-decade track record of being proven correct on the most critical issues - DavidDeGraw.com

Our enemies hang on my every word, while many of the people that I’m trying to defend are too naïve and propagandized to comprehend the critical urgency of them.

For a recent example of our enemies hanging on my every word, the “Ghost Murmur” limited hangout was aired on TV and throughout the mainstream media.

Here’s what I originally posted (here).

Then the PSYOP response… watch TV coverage here and learn the basics of long range Quantum Magnetometry here.

See also:

1 more riff for today…

If you think the War w/ Iran is a distraction from the Epstein files, you are underestimating our enemy.

Everything is a distraction from molecular warfare, the control of every cell & molecule in our body via Geo/Bio-Engineering, all-pervasive terahertz frequencies & nanotech, aka Convergence.

🗝️ The Key to Everything - Understand our molecular communication system & all the evil done to us becomes crystal clear.

Molecular Disruptors 🔱

Aging, sickness, disease, hunger & fatigue are all due to disruption of our molecular communication system.

Read All About It:

If you are aware enough to understand the value of the suppressed and censored critical information that I am providing - information on cutting-edge Science & Technology that you cannot get anywhere else - become a paying subscriber here:

Or make a donation here.

What information can be more important than what I am providing?

I have hundreds of pages of cutting-edge scientific information that I need to publish ASAP and I need your support to do it!!

- David