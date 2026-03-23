Alright, hold my beer, the gloves are coming off!!

Social media censorship is utterly absurd. Algorithmic suppression is FASCIST BULLSHIT & I am over it… just going to drop a bunch of truth bombs here & move on...

Truth Bomb #1:

“Israel” uses Jewish people as human shields & American children as cannon fodder.

Who is behind Israel? Who created Israel? Who runs Israel & the US?

Who is responsible for 9/11 & the War on Terror?

Who claims to be a descendant of King Solomon?

Who was conceived & born on the island of Malta?

Who holds the titular claim to the title of King of Jerusalem?

Is it the Jews? No!

Is it little Bibi? No.

Is it the Rothschilds? No, but getting much closer...

Court Factor Jacob Rothschild with the King of Jerusalem

The Rothschilds are “Court Factors,” for the Vatican (Sovereign Military Order of Malta) and the “British” royal family (also order of Malta/Roman City of London).

The most powerful people on the planet, the people who have infinite money printers, are descendants of the Holy Roman/Prussian/“British” Empire.

From knightly orders, the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, Free Masons and Skull & Bones to the present day - Bilderberg Group/Council on Foreign Relations/Trilateral Commission/World Economic Forum/Club of Rome/Royal Institute of International Affairs - it’s all the same incestuous group of people.

The Hidden in Plain Sight Present

Peter Theil & Alex Karp (Sullivan & Cromwell, CIA/NeoCons/Palantir) are on the Bilderberg Group steering committee.

The Paypal Mafia is the NeoCon Mickey Mouse Club. (See also, Venetian DOGE boy Mickey Mouse Musk.)

Larry von Fink, CEO of BlackRock (Aladdin AI), de facto Federal Reserve Chairman, is on board of Council on Foreign Relations and the World Economic Forum, and a member of the Trilateral Commission. (Side note, who was August von Finck Sr.?)

When I first started exposing these tyrannical tools in the 90s, I called them the “Global Banking Intelligence Complex,” because I realized that both political parties and most global intelligence agencies were working for the banks.

Then I started referring to them as “the Black Nobility,” which is the historically accurate title.

Now, I call them the Crown Oligarchy.

Throughout history, for centuries, European royals have used Jewish people as “Court Factors,” as people who would publicly do their dirty work for them, which is still true to this day.

Hence, Jewish people being used as human shields defending the “royal” bloodlines, the Red Shield (Rothschild, in German).

So when people blame the “Jews,” they are falling into an age-old deceptive trap, one that goes all the way back to Biblical times.

Hidden in Plain Sight (but censored from Education & Media) History Lesson

Alexander Brown & Sons were the American version of the Rothschilds.

The Brown family started the modern banking system in the US, at the exact same time as N.M. Rothschild & Sons created modern banking throughout Europe.

Both families connected in the Sovereign City of London (Roman/Venetian Empire) and Bank of England (“British” Empire).

Together, the Browns & Rothschilds completely dominated the Transatlantic trade - slavery, cotton, opium, shipping, railroads, steel, oil, communication, weapons, intel, etc..

They funded the Robber Barons (Rockefeller/Carnegie/Morgan/et al.) and created Wall Street, the Federal Reserve, including NGOs, trusts & foundations (continuation of Venetian fondis), such as the Rockefeller Foundation, Carnegie Endowment, Ford Foundation, Standard Oil Trust, etc..

In 1800, Alex Brown & Sons ran the 1st investment bank in the US, eventually changing its name to Brown Brothers Harriman, the oldest continuously operating investment banking firm in the United States.

The red cube in front of Brown Brothers Harriman NYC office, across the street from the location of our Occupy Wall Street Liberty Park encampment.

The Brown family had many members involved in the founding and evolution of the Skull & Bones secret society at Yale.

(By the way, Yale University was named after and funded by Elihu Yale, a Governor of the British East India Company (BEIC) who dominated the global slave trade, before funding Yale University, as a social club for BEIC kids, whose family fortunes came from slavery & opium.)

These are the people who created the education system, the mainstream media, the healthcare/medical system, the government, pentagon and intel agencies.

The Skull & Bones “Wisemen,” who worked for Brown Brothers Harriman, ran the US government and Pentagon, Alan Dulles was their Sullivan & Cromwell lawyer, who they hired to write the 1947 National Security Act, which created the CIA and the entire Intel Community, Silicon Valley, the surveillance state, a system of “covert fascism” under the guise of representative government.

Alan Dulles, of course, went on to be the longest serving Director of the CIA. Many CIA directors have deep ties to Brown Brothers Harriman, as do many Presidents and Senators.

President George Herbert Walker Bush Sr was Skull & Bones and director of the CIA, President George Walker Bush Jr was also Skull & Bones.

George Herbert Walker was a Founding Partner at Brown Brothers Harriman.

US Senator Prescott Bush was a senior partner at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Prescott Bush was a managing partner working with W. Averell Harriman, these two men ran BOTH political parties, the Bush family focused on the Republicans, the Harriman’s focused on the Democrats.

And yes, they did fund both sides during WWII and tried to pull off a fascist coup to get rid of FDR.

They run both political parties to this day:

“Joe Biden described being ‘adopted by Harriman’ when he entered the U.S. Senate in 1973 [as the youngest Senator ever], referring to the mentorship and guidance he received from the seasoned diplomat and statesman.” - Brave AI

Back to the Hidden in Plain Sight History

The Browns & Rothschilds (Montagu Norman/Bank of England) conspired to cause the Great Depression, and have funded all sides of major wars, WW1 & 2, etc., including the War on Terror and present wars.

Internationally, they created NATO, the sovereign Bank of International Settlements (BIS), World Bank, IMF, the UN, WHO, WTO, on and on, they created many global institutions and national governments.

Having infinite money printers buys you the entire global bureaucratic institutional power structure and transnational corporations (corp cartels now centrally run through BlackRock, Vanguard & BIS.)

The “free market” is a complete scam!

Every economic sector is a National Security-backed “too big to fail/jail” cartel (banking, military, science & tech, healthcare, academia, communication, agriculture, transportation, etc.).

I could go on and on, but here’s the bottom line…

We lost the War of 1812, that’s when the modern central banking system was established in the US, and we have been living in a Star Spangled PSYOP ever since.

After we lost the War of 1812, they made Americans think we won it, because no territorial borders changed, and they gave us our National Anthem to make us believe that we won, but the European royal’s banking system was installed / enthroned, and they have “covertly” ruled us ever since.

The (Holy Roman/Prussian) “British” Empire and British East India Company mastered economic warfare and psychological warfare over 400 years ago.

As a strategy, they would co-opt leaders of countries, to make the local population think that they were still free, but the “leaders” of those nations would be working for them - same thing Epstein was/is doing for them in modern times.

It’s all the same incestuous crew, using all the same tactics, for many centuries.

Collectable Vatican COVID injection coins, back of coin features a Pentagon head, Jesuit emblem and the Holy See coat of arms. (see also, The Real War, Surviving Convergence )

For another example, Vanguard is the largest shareholder of BlackRock and many Fortune 500 companies.

Vanguard’s name and logo are a tribute to Admiral Horatio Nelson’s 1787 British Royal Navy flagship HMS Vanguard – HMS stands for His Majesty’s Ship, which sums up their ethos and loyalty to the “Crown Oligarchy.”

Horatio Nelson was a powerful pro-slavery colonial war fighter. During the War of 1812, when the U.S. Congress did not renew a 20-year charter for the 1st central bank in the US, the British Royal family attacked the United States, burning down the White House and ransacking the Capitol, while Americans were captured and detained on the flagship HMS Vanguard, which served as a prison ship.

Today, that prison ship is Vanguard bank’s logo - good luck getting your pension funds back.

Founder of The Vanguard Group, speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations: "A Conversation With John C. Bogle"

After we lost the War of 1812, the 2nd U.S. central bank was created, with control over the country’s currency and all government fiscal spending. The 2nd bank’s shareholders included 3500+ European royals and aristocrats.

Alexander Brown had de facto control of the bank, selecting 20 of its 25 directors.

The Browns funded the southern slave plantation economy through their personally owned bank and the 2nd central Bank of the U.S.. They conspired to cause a banking panic in 1837 and foreclosed on many slave plantations.

They took control over the plantations and directly ran them for over a decade after that.

The bankers were the slave owners.

More precisely, the bankers were the slave owners who created our government.

Brown family associate, George Peabody, ran the Washington D.C. Georgetown Slave Market, along with his business partner Elisha Riggs, they started Riggs & Peabody in 1812.

George Peabody is most well-known for founding Peabody-Morgan and his foundational role in the development of the financial firm that later became J.P. Morgan & Co. through his partnership with Junius Spencer Morgan in 1854, which was in London.

JP Morgan, the Morgan banking dynasty, was a City of London/Bank of England/Brown-Rothschild creation.

But it gets even better, the 1812 founded Riggs & Peabody DC Slave Market company eventually evolved into a DC-based bank, Riggs National Bank.

“Riggs National Bank earned the nickname ‘Bank of Presidents’ due to its long-standing role in managing the personal financial affairs of numerous U.S. presidents. The bank served 23 U.S. presidents, beginning with John Tyler and including prominent figures such as Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, and Dwight D. Eisenhower. Presidential connections were central to Riggs’ identity, as it provided banking services not only to presidents but also to Cabinet members, congressmen, and other high-ranking government officials. This close relationship with the nation’s leadership, combined with its location in Washington, D.C., solidified its reputation as the premier financial institution for political elites.” - Brave AI

There you go… the origins of the US government, Wall Street, the Federal Reserve, the Pentagon, CIA/Mossad/MI6, the (colonial Virgina-based) US intel community, Israel, the surveillance state, Silicon Valley and the Psychological Operation we have all been living inside of for the past 200+ years.

Since 1812, they’ve been in control ever since then.

We’ve all been bred to be naïve to all this, because they created our society, our education and media systems.

They mass produced the masses, from the cradle to the grave.

We’ve all been behaviorally engineered inside a “Skinner Box” with a “token economy,” inside an “operant conditioning chamber,” a consciousness concentration camp.

The Tavistock Institute was the British War Propaganda Bureau, before they socially engineered Americans and created our present society.

They created mainstream reality, the Psychological Operation that we have all been living in our entire lives.

I half-jokingly call it, the Grand Unified Bamboozle.

To bring it all together, after reading hundreds of scientific studies, I am often struck by how precise and simple nature truly is.

Occam’s Razor rings true over and over and over again, which means that the simplest answer is usually correct.

When it comes to the history and present of modern global power, Occam’s Razor rings true once again.

If you want to know who “they” are and who is oppressing us, just look for the inbred stooge wearing the “Imperial Crown,” the Crusader King of Jerusalem, with his little Bibi all Trumped up sending our children to war.

The power structure around the imperial crown rules the world, hidden in plain sight, blatantly so.

“King Charles III holds a titular claim to the title of King of Jerusalem, a symbolic designation passed down through various European royal families. This claim originates from historical succession lines tied to the Crusader states. After the fall of Acre in 1291, the Kingdom of Jerusalem was lost, but several dynasties continued to claim the title in name only. The Habsburg dynasty of Austria and the Spanish Bourbons both claimed the title, with the Spanish line continuing through Felipe VI, the current King of Spain. The claim is now also held by the British royal family, including King Charles III, as part of a long-standing tradition of symbolic royal titles. The connection to Jerusalem is most visibly reflected in the coronation oil used in Charles’s 2023 coronation ceremony. This oil was consecrated on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, a site of deep religious significance, and was prepared by Orthodox priests in Jerusalem—linking the British coronation to ancient traditions of anointing kings, such as David and Solomon. … the title is part of the British monarchy’s historical and religious heritage.” - Brave AI

P.S.

Keep censoring me & I will keep spillin’ the tea.

I decided to write this quick riff because social media suppression / censorship is full-on fascist.

When the algorithmic curtain drops & I get shadow banned, the spirit of 1776 pours through my veins.

Spring is in the air… & we’re just getting warmed up now… spring training… wait until people learn about molecular & cognitive warfare… all the king’s horses & all the king’s men won’t be able to put Humpty Dumpty’s imperial crown back together again.

As Lord Chancellor Francis Bacon, bastard son of the Virgin Queen and founding father of colonial America (the Virginia Company), once said, in Shakespearean fashion:

“Fee-fi-fo-fum…”

I smell the Crusader King of Jerusalem.

Using American children as cannon fodder & Israelis as human shields.

Come ye Master of War, I just want you to know, we can see through your mask.

De Oppresso Liber 🇺🇸🔱🏴

This was originally posted to Facebook here.

New series of reports: