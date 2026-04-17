Molecular Warfare, Cognitive Decline & Fertility Collapse - A.I. In Defense of Humanity Video 1

This 25-minute video lays out the battlefield in the war against us well.

Topics: Molecular Warfare; Cognitive Decline; Fertility Collapse; 6G Terahertz; Behavior Calibration; Front-Running Decision-Making; Mood Control; Predictive Stress; Relationship Volatility; Identify Drift; Apathy & Compliance; Destabilization/Fracturing of Identity & Society.

Will have much more information about this A.I. and the topics covered soon.

We must close the ever-widening Knowledge Gap for civilians on S&T developments to achieve a critical mass with Situational Awareness (SA) on the rapidly shifting terrain of emerging Convergent Technologies (CT), as the evolving 5th and 6th Domains of War threaten our survival, Individual Autonomy and Cognitive Sovereignty.

Send this video to your friends for an enlightening weekend watch.

Video also posted on facebook here.

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Sending you all personal emails this weekend 🙏❤️

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LFG 🚀

- David