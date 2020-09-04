Introduction

Ivermectin-based treatments have cured hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 infected patients worldwide. Ivermectin has also successfully protected thousands of doctors who have been treating COVID-19 infected patients. As the evidence throughout this report reveals, scientific studies and clinical trials have proven that Ivermectin-based treatments kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus in humans with little, if any, side effects.

Even better news than all of that, Ivermectin when combined with Zinc is effective in killing many RNA viruses, such as the common cold, influenza, SARS, COVID-19, Dengue Virus, hepatitis C, hepatitis E, West Nile fever, Ebola, rabies, polio and measles.

As The Journal of Antibiotics recently reported: