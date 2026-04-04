Resurrection of "Christ" Consciousness - Follow the Science
5 Topics We Are NOT Allowed to Discuss on Social Media
Based on my most suppressed & shadow banned social posts, here are…
5 Topics We Are NOT Allowed to Discuss on Social Media
The #1 suppressed topic has something to do w/ Easter, follow the science & the white rabbit… 🐇😀
#5) The Imperial Crown Oligarchy
The power structure around the stooge in the Imperial Crown, which includes “Israel” and the leadership of both the Republican & Democratic parties, see also Bilderberg / Skull & Bones / Knights of Malta.
#4) Decentralized Abundant Clean Zero-Point Energy
Decentralized abundant clean zero-point energy from water / hydrogen atoms, the same power source that energizes the universe & sun, which they hid from us over a century ago (Bohr Radius/Quantum Electrodynamics/Dark Matter).
Spoiler Alert: a hydrogen atom w/ an electron below the “ground state” is dark matter / energy, the all-pervasive universal source energy field that has been hidden from us.
I will be publishing an extensive article on this video/topic next week - the science behind it and how we can give one of these to everyone on earth for a small fraction of the annual maintenance cost on the now obsolete centralized energy grid.
#3) Bio-Nano Convergence
The Silicon Valley of Convergence: control of biology w/ nanotechnolgy & terahertz frequencies (Molecular & Cognitive Warfare), aka OUR ENSLAVEMENT.
Yes, for real, the Imperial Crown is going all-out to enslave us on a molecular & cellular level, beyond our senses & conscious awareness. (The Real War)
With breakthroughs in photonics, plasmonics, optogenetics & atomically-precise molecular engineering, we are in an entirely new “unity of sciences” paradigm.
These recent scientific discoveries & tech breakthroughs are being weaponized against us.
Pandora’s Electro-Magnetic Box is wide open, God Power 2.0 is being unleashed by psychopaths who want to play God by Directing Evolution, phasing out Homo Sapiens and creating new species. [Read More]
#2) Reverse Aging, Optimal Energy , Vitality & Cognitive Function
Aging, sickness, disease, hunger & fatigue are all caused by a * strategic * disruption to our molecular / cellular communication system, disruption of cellular coherence.
Via Geo/Bio-Engineering, heavy metals, aluminum, barium, plastics, graphene, nanotech, smart dust, and other “molecular disruptors” are sprayed all over us, causing rapid aging, sickness, disease (turbo cancers in particular), neurological/cognitive dysfunction (dementia, alzheimer’s, autism, confusion/brain fog, etc.) & fatigue.
When our cells / molecular communication system is in coherence, meaning our cells can communicate / signal as they are naturally designed to, optimal health, significantly improved vitality & cognitive function & significantly longer lifespans result, as nature intended.
And the #1 Most Suppressed Topic…
…🥁🥁🥁🥁…
#1) The Resurrection of “Christ” Consciousness - Follow the Science
Whatever you want to call it, “Christ” consciousness, being in alignment / cellular coherence with the unified field, the source energy field that we are all connected to on a molecular & cellular level.
The biggest lesson I’ve learned after reading hundreds of scientific studies & meeting w/ many scientists & engineers, the multidisciplinary understanding driving the unity of sciences is also a unity of spirituality & science.
This is something they have been hiding from us for millennia; they’ve twisted religion & science to create this divide to keep us disconnected from the source energy field / Christ consciousness / cellular coherence.
The “Holy Spirit” is being in cellular alignment & synergy w/ our source energy field.
Spirit IS energy frequencies.
The cross is an antenna, and it is the foundational structure of a molecule, we are molecular life ✨ we are all hanging on a cross… spectroscopically…+
Molecular life, biological life, that is what the Imperial Crown wants to eradicate, organic molecular lifeforms... so you better summon the “Christ” consciousness within you, align w/ the Sun/Son, source energy field, before they completely block it out, disconnecting your soul / cells from the source field to plug us into a precisely controllable artificial field, run by “autonomous” AI - that’s the Real War.
Once again, this is ALL SCIENTIFICALLY PROVEN.
Follow the Science to the Source Energy Field ✨
Tap in or you will be tapped out!!
Bottom line, the Scientific, Medical, Political & “Religious” Establishment is a COLOSSAL FRAUD.
Advancements in spectroscopy is where the real action is at; it shows us that the Imperial Crown has no clothes.
We need to guide the masses through the Silicon Valley of Convergence, fearing no evil.
If “God,” source lifeforce, the all-pervasive source energy field is with us, who can be against us?
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Happy Easter 🐇
Much love to all,
- David
This post was published & obviously suppressed on Facebook here.
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Read the Surviving Convergence series preview here: