Based on my most suppressed & shadow banned social posts, here are…

5 Topics We Are NOT Allowed to Discuss on Social Media

The #1 suppressed topic has something to do w/ Easter, follow the science & the white rabbit… 🐇😀

#5) The Imperial Crown Oligarchy

The power structure around the stooge in the Imperial Crown, which includes “Israel” and the leadership of both the Republican & Democratic parties, see also Bilderberg / Skull & Bones / Knights of Malta.

#4) Decentralized Abundant Clean Zero-Point Energy

Decentralized abundant clean zero-point energy from water / hydrogen atoms, the same power source that energizes the universe & sun, which they hid from us over a century ago (Bohr Radius/Quantum Electrodynamics/Dark Matter).

Spoiler Alert: a hydrogen atom w/ an electron below the “ground state” is dark matter / energy, the all-pervasive universal source energy field that has been hidden from us.

I will be publishing an extensive article on this video/topic next week - the science behind it and how we can give one of these to everyone on earth for a small fraction of the annual maintenance cost on the now obsolete centralized energy grid.

#3) Bio-Nano Convergence

The Silicon Valley of Convergence: control of biology w/ nanotechnolgy & terahertz frequencies (Molecular & Cognitive Warfare), aka OUR ENSLAVEMENT.

Yes, for real, the Imperial Crown is going all-out to enslave us on a molecular & cellular level, beyond our senses & conscious awareness. (The Real War)

With breakthroughs in photonics, plasmonics, optogenetics & atomically-precise molecular engineering, we are in an entirely new “unity of sciences” paradigm.

These recent scientific discoveries & tech breakthroughs are being weaponized against us.

Pandora’s Electro-Magnetic Box is wide open, God Power 2.0 is being unleashed by psychopaths who want to play God by Directing Evolution, phasing out Homo Sapiens and creating new species. [Read More]

#2) Reverse Aging, Optimal Energy , Vitality & Cognitive Function

Aging, sickness, disease, hunger & fatigue are all caused by a * strategic * disruption to our molecular / cellular communication system, disruption of cellular coherence.

Via Geo/Bio-Engineering, heavy metals, aluminum, barium, plastics, graphene, nanotech, smart dust, and other “molecular disruptors” are sprayed all over us, causing rapid aging, sickness, disease (turbo cancers in particular), neurological/cognitive dysfunction (dementia, alzheimer’s, autism, confusion/brain fog, etc.) & fatigue.

When our cells / molecular communication system is in coherence, meaning our cells can communicate / signal as they are naturally designed to, optimal health, significantly improved vitality & cognitive function & significantly longer lifespans result, as nature intended.

And the #1 Most Suppressed Topic…

…🥁🥁🥁🥁…

#1) The Resurrection of “Christ” Consciousness - Follow the Science

Whatever you want to call it, “Christ” consciousness, being in alignment / cellular coherence with the unified field, the source energy field that we are all connected to on a molecular & cellular level.

The biggest lesson I’ve learned after reading hundreds of scientific studies & meeting w/ many scientists & engineers, the multidisciplinary understanding driving the unity of sciences is also a unity of spirituality & science.

This is something they have been hiding from us for millennia; they’ve twisted religion & science to create this divide to keep us disconnected from the source energy field / Christ consciousness / cellular coherence.

The “Holy Spirit” is being in cellular alignment & synergy w/ our source energy field.

Spirit IS energy frequencies.

The cross is an antenna, and it is the foundational structure of a molecule, we are molecular life ✨ we are all hanging on a cross… spectroscopically…+

Molecular life, biological life, that is what the Imperial Crown wants to eradicate, organic molecular lifeforms... so you better summon the “Christ” consciousness within you, align w/ the Sun/Son, source energy field, before they completely block it out, disconnecting your soul / cells from the source field to plug us into a precisely controllable artificial field, run by “autonomous” AI - that’s the Real War.

Once again, this is ALL SCIENTIFICALLY PROVEN.

Follow the Science to the Source Energy Field ✨

Tap in or you will be tapped out!!

Bottom line, the Scientific, Medical, Political & “Religious” Establishment is a COLOSSAL FRAUD.

Advancements in spectroscopy is where the real action is at; it shows us that the Imperial Crown has no clothes.

We need to guide the masses through the Silicon Valley of Convergence, fearing no evil.

If “God,” source lifeforce, the all-pervasive source energy field is with us, who can be against us?

Happy Easter 🐇

Much love to all,

- David

This post was published & obviously suppressed on Facebook here.

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Read the Surviving Convergence series preview here: