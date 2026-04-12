Happy Sunday ☀️ w/ much love ❤️ & respect to you & your beautiful family 🙏,

We would love to call your attention to the Real War, which is happening right above your head and all around us right now.

“They” are spraying us with aluminum, barium, heavy metals, plastics, nanoparticles, graphene, smart dust / nanotech and many other strategically harmful materials, chemicals & frequencies.

We are being soaked in “molecular disruptors” that make us age faster, get sick more often and drain us of energy, causing fatigue and brain fog.

Geo-Engineering has evolved into Bio-Engineering.

They are literally, scientifically, playing God to control all biological life with advancements in molecular technology / nanotech.

They are now “Directing Evolution,” w/ atomically-precise molecular engineering.

Aging, sickness, disease, hunger and fatigue are all caused by a strategic disruption to our Molecular Communication System, this has been the tip of the spear in controlling humanity for a very long time.

Thanks to advancements in spectroscopy, we now scientifically understand their EVIL AF tactics.

What they are spraying on us has a Cognitive Warfare aspect, STRATEGIC COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT, which results in many neurological disorders, dementia, Alzheimer’s, autism, etc. - the Brain Fog of Cognitive Warfare.

The spraying & harmful frequencies are also causing turbo cancers.

When you Follow the Science to the National Science Foundation, you realize that they are terraforming earth for a “post-human future.”

To do that, they are merging man (molecular biology) with machine (nanotechnology). This is what the National Science Foundation has been calling “Bio-Nano Convergence” for over 2 decades, in many public documents, that no one reads, except us.

All of our cells and molecules are electro-magnetically connected to a source energy field, our DNA, in every cell, is a fractal antenna, primarily communicating in terahertz frequencies.

“Their” ultimate goal is to completely disconnect us from our source energy field (earth’s magnetic field, ionosphere, sun, plasma clouds, celestial/cosmic frequencies) and connect us into a completely controllable artificial energy field, which can monitor & modulate us on a molecular & cellular level, beyond our senses and conscious awareness.

The evolution of this scientific strategy – the Internet of… Things > Bodies > Cells > Bio-Nano Things > Behavior.

6G & 7G unleashes the Terahertz bandwidth, the bandwidth of biology, to create an all-pervasive “teranet,” for complete cellular/molecular control.

“They” are literally, scientifically, technically, strategically attempting to “direct evolution” by phasing out homo sapiens w/ individual personal consciousness, to create controllable “hive minds,” in an arms race for Super Intelligence.

The REAL WAR, is a race to enslave the masses molecularly, before the masses realize that they can live much longer lifespans, with much more vitality and advanced cognitive function, without getting sick or diseases, without even needing food, as we can more efficiently get ATP molecules from light frequencies, which powers our cells and gives us energy – our mitochondrial function turns food into ATP molecules, which is highly inefficient way to get energy, compared to precise light frequencies which turn on cellular ATP production whenever needed.

We also have decentralized / no grid necessary clean abundant energy now, from water, hydrogen atoms w/ an electron below the ground state, which is the source energy field that powers the sun and the entire universe & our cells ultimately.

They hid this abundant clean energy source from us in 1913, w/ the “Bohr Radius,” dark matter/energy and the quantum electrodynamics PSYOP / Copenhagen Interpretation of Quantum Mechanics, which broke unified physics & has been taught at top universities for over 100 years, which proves that the Scientific Establishment has been & still is a colossal fraud.

To be 100 CLEAR, when I say “They,” I specifically mean the Rockefeller Foundation and the “Imperial Crown” power structure, ie the Bilderberg Group, Trilateral Commission, Council on Foreign Relations, “British” royal family (Knights of Malta), they secretly run the US and Israel, most global institutions and governments, the people who run the Free Masons and Skull & Bones, the “Epstein Regime.”

We know scientifically & technically exactly what they are doing & exactly who is responsible for it. However, they completely control both political parties, so, unfortunately, the absolute last place we will get justice is through the government.

I believe that the only way for us to survive and overcome their Convergence / enslavement operations is through DIY peaceful grassroots uprising against Geo-Bio-Engineering / spraying & 5-6-7G, microwave & terahertz frequencies, as primary strategic steps 1 & 2.

We need a movement for “Molecular Integrity” as a Human Right.

The whole tyrannical oppression game has always been about controlling our Molecular Communication System (MCS).

If our MCS can be in coherence w/ our source energy field, primarily the natural earth’s magnetic field & sun, our lifespans, vitality / energy and cognitive function will increase significantly.

Blocking out the sun, soaking us in molecular disruptors and strategically harmful frequencies is the REAL WAR THAT WE MUST ALL FOCUS ON RIGHT NOW.

You are on the battlefield, every cell in your body is on the battlefield.

Which part of all this do you not understand?

Do you like feeling sick & tired? Do you enjoy brain fog? Do you want to get dementia &/or turbo cancer?

Or...

Do you want much more energy & vitality?

Do you want increased cognitive abilities?

Do you want clean abundant energy?

Seriously, Ask Me Anything about all this…

How can I sum all this up more concisely and in a way that makes people understand the urgency of all of this?

Much love & respect 🙏❤️,

- David

This post was published & of course suppressed on Facebook here.

For much more detail & source materials, read this series overview:

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