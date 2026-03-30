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Here’s a quick riff on the 3 most evil things they are doing to us.

#3) Fluoride in Water

Our body / cells need electrons, ATP molecules & water to function.

Fluoride acts as a dielectric blocker that steals electrons from collagen and cell water, thereby destroying the dielectric constant and disrupting biological semi-conduction.

Fluoride’s high electronegativity causes it to capture electrons, which leads to the dehydration of water and the collapse of the Exclusion Zone (EZ), preventing cells from storing energy from sunlight.

Fluoride is the stable compound version of fluorine, which is the most electron-negative (electron stealer) element on the periodic table.

As Dr. Jack Kruse summed it up, this electron loss creates “leaky gates” in cell semi-conductors, which impairs the body’s ability to generate ATP (energy molecules) and maintain a healthy redox potential.

He specifically links this mechanism to fluoroquinolone toxicity and general environmental fluoride exposure, suggesting that the resulting energy deficits contribute to chronic fatigue and mitochondrial dysfunction (inhibiting production of ATP molecules).

When we eat food, our mitochondrial function converts the food into ATP molecules, which powers / energizes our cells.

Brave AI:

“Mechanism: Fluoride replaces iodine in structured water and acts as a dielectric blocker, lowering the water’s dielectric constant from 78 to much lower levels. The loss of electrons disrupts the piezoelectric properties of collagen and prevents the formation of the EZ, which is essential for storing solar energy.” (in addition to this, they are blocking out the sun, more on that topic below)

Bottom line, fluoride makes us weaker, dumber and more docile & fatigued, putting it in our water supply, and things like toothpaste, is diabolically evil.

#2) 6 & 7G Terahertz Bandwidth, Biological Molecular Dynamics, Optogenetics & The Internet of Bodies & Behavior

Our molecules, DNA & cells communicate in Terahertz frequencies. The Terahertz bandwidth is the bandwidth of biology, the natural “bandwidth” for biological molecular dynamics.

The terahertz frequency band (0.1–10 THz) coincides with the vibrational & rotational modes of biological macromolecules, such as proteins, DNA & lipids.

“Many biological macromolecules exhibit strong absorption and resonance in the terahertz frequency range, carrying critical information about their spatial conformation, structural functions, and catalytic activities. Functional Modulation: Because the frequency of terahertz radiation matches the relaxation timescales of biomolecular systems (picoseconds to nanoseconds), it can modulate biological and neurological functions.” - Brave AI

6 & 7G operates on the Terahertz Bandwidth (Internet of Bodies/Behavior/Bio-Nano Things) enabling precise & complete cellular & neuronal control of populations at scale, beyond our senses & conscious awareness, aka complete enslavement… which is dystopian sci-fi evil becoming a reality & being rolled out & optimized at scale NOW.

The Electro-Dynamics of Molecular Warfare

With the advancements in photonics & plasmonics, optogenetics (controlling molecules & cells with precision light pulses) has become standard operating procedure in controlling populations.

Optogenomic Interfaces: Bridging Biological Networks With the Electronic Digital World, IEEE, NSF Grant, 2019:

“This work was supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) under Grant CBET-1706050 and Grant CBET-1555720…. Recently, major breakthroughs in the field of genomics, embryonic stem cell (ESC) biology, optogenetics, and bio-photonics are enabling the control and monitoring of biological processes through light. By incorporating light-actuated and light-emitting proteins into cells, key biological processes at the subcellular level can be controlled and monitored in real time. …. In parallel to such developments, nanotechnology is providing the engineering community with a new set of tools to create novel nanoscale devices with unprecedented functionalities. These include, among others, plasmonic nanolasers with submicrometric footprint, plasmonic nanoantennas able to confine light in nanometric structures, or single-photon detectors with unrivaled sensitivity. …. Together, networks of nanoactuators and nanosensors can control and monitor biological processes at the subcellular level with unprecedented temporal and spatial accuracy. Optogenomic interfaces are light-mediated nano–bio interfaces that allow the control and monitoring of the genome and, thus, of all the cell functionalities, with (sub) cellular resolution and high temporal accuracy.” [read more]

The Internet of Bodies, through 6 & 7G terahertz, connects our cells to the internet, enabling monitoring & modulation of our physiology & cognitive functions.

The 4th Industrial Revolution has already evolved beyond the Internet of Bodies to a more precisely targeted Internet of Behavior.

As Forbes summed up The Internet of Behavior (IoB):

“IoB offers a revolutionary way to monitor, control and model human behavior. .... The Internet of Behavior IoB is a system that uses sensors and other technologies to monitor, analyze and predict human behavior. It combines artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), big data analytics, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, mobile applications, wearable devices, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), robotics automation systems and more into one comprehensive platform for collecting behavioral data from individuals or groups. The collected data can then be used for various purposes such as predictive analytics or automated decision-making processes. .... By 2025, 40% of the world population [primarily wealthy 1st world populations where governments need the consent of the governed] would be subject to at least 1 IoB program (government or corporate) and digitally tracked in order to affect human behavior.”

#1) Geo/Bio-Engineering, aka, Terraforming Earth for a “Post-Human” Future

Ultimately, geo-engineering has evolved into bio-engineering, and is the primary way they are carrying out Convergence Operations, meaning the merger of man (biology) and machine (technology), which is happening to all of us without Informed Consent.

More accurately, it is not just the merger of biology with technology, it is the control of biology via nanotechnology & terahertz frequencies, primarily.

Via Geo/Bio-Engineering heavy metals, aluminum, barium, plastics, graphene, nanotech, smart dust, and other “molecular disruptors” are sprayed all over us, causing rapid aging, sickness, disease (turbo cancers in particular), neurological/cognitive dysfunction (dementia, alzheimer’s, autism, confusion/brain fog, etc.) & fatigue.

[Side note: other than being sprayed into the air, these molecular disruptors are put into everything, literally everything, from food to “medicine,” even health supplements, with wickedly evil companies (such as Cargill, Nestle, Monsanto, etc.) soaking the entire food & water supply in molecular disruptors.]

When our cells / molecular communication system is in coherence, meaning our cells can communicate / signal as they are naturally designed to, optimal health, significantly improved vitality & cognitive function & significantly longer lifespans result, as nature intended.

Geo/Bio-Engineering is also cutting us off from the earth’s magnetic field & the sun, our source energy field, which we are all connected to and need to live, and it is creating an artificial field, (6 & 7G tera-nets) which enables complete control of our molecular communication system / Molecular Dynamics & cellular function, beyond our senses & conscious awareness.

Geo/Bio-Engineering also blocks the sun’s red light, which we need, in combination with us being saturated in blue light from cell phones / computer screens, LED lights, etc.. Blue light & LED lights are also strategically harmful and evil AF.

In all, Geo-Engineering is not just a Crime Against Humanity; it is a Crime Against All Biology.

It is run by the National Science Foundation & Pentagon, which is running Convergence Operations, without Informed Consent, to control all biology, every molecule (molecular warfare), with NanoTech & terahertz frequencies, primarily, as a bleeding edge of the Pentagon’s declared doctrine of Full Spectrum Dominance, meaning total control over land, sea, air, space, cyberspace, human bodies and molecules, ultimately, the full Electro-Magnetic Spectrum, which is the source field from which everything emerges.

It is all hidden in plain sight, once you understand the tip of the Science & Technology spear.

The Pentagon exists to control everything, with the Full Spectrum Dominance doctrine that means controlling every molecule now, centralized cellular control via autonomous AI is the direction they are rapidly advancing in.

They are creating a “pre-competitive” system of systems, aka Palantir/Total Information Awareness/CJADC2.

Ultimately, they are creating a new all-pervasive artificial source energy field, from which everything, all matter emerges… from light to matter, from photons & electrons to atoms & molecules, aka God Power 2.0.

Bottom line, to be 100% CLEAR, Geo/Bio-Engineering is incrementally enslaving us & killing us off, emphatically proving that our “National Security” chain of command is either criminally incompetent, or, fully compromised… .... SPOILER ALERT … ... it is fully compromised by power-crazed psychopaths who want to Direct Evolution & play God by creating new species & eradicating homo sapiens / humanity.

The best laid plans of mice & satanic fascists…

- De Oppresso Liber 🇺🇸🔱🏴󠁵󠁳󠁯󠁲󠁿

P.S.

If the Joint Chiefs, stooge boy PR rep Hegseth & DNI shill fake Gabbard want to debate me, they better bring Mihail Roco w/ them, because I am dancing around the tip of the S&T spear w/ full-on “Christ” consciousness… source lifeforce will not be extinguished.

“You will know my name…”

“I am He who speaks.”

“Here I am!”

This post was published & obviously suppressed on Facebook here.

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