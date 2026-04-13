What if scientific breakthroughs and technologies that can CURE ALL DISEASE, stop and reverse aging, end hunger and fatigue, and provide clean abundant energy to everyone, already exist, but are classified, under the guise of National Security?

Would that not be the Greatest Crime Against Humanity ever?

An evil of hitherto unimaginable proportions.

The Epstein files are a limited hangout, to say the least.

The “Epstein Regime,” the “Imperial Crown” power structure has been hiding ALL THE ABOVE.

According to the Federation of American Scientists, at the end of fiscal year 2025 the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office had an all-time record 6,543 patent secrecy orders in effect, which are enforced globally by the World Trade Organization and their 166 member nations, representing over 98% of global trade.

Fortunately, with the rapid widespread development of technologies and the multidisciplinary consilience of the “unity of sciences,” we have now outpaced their ability to cover it all up.

The genie is out of the bottle.

All the King’s horses and all the King’s men will never put humanity back in the cage again.

To all who participate in the censorship and suppression of lifesaving information, you are complicit in evil of biblical proportions.

“Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.” - Ephesians 5:11 “But don’t be afraid of those who threaten you. For the time is coming when everything that is covered will be revealed, and all that is secret will be made known to all.” - Matthew 10:26

This video post was published & of course suppressed on Facebook here.

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- David