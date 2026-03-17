The war in Iran, Israel, Gaza, Russia, Ukraine, etc., “conventional” wars are all a brutal and barbaric distraction. With the latest breakthroughs in Science & Technology, the battlefield has evolved far beyond bullets and bombs.

The real war against us is happening via Convergent Technologies through UNCONVENTIONAL warfare, which is spiraling all around us, beyond our senses and conscious awareness.

In the cognitive arms race for Super Intelligence, we are all on the all-pervasive battlefield.

If we do not understand the capabilities of the all-pervasive technologies that are around us, and deployed against us, we will be enslaved by them.

A New Generation of Unrestricted Warfare:

“As you read the following pages, a manual for the military humbling of the United States through nonmilitary means that most Americans will not even realize, you should understand that this is not just a ‘what if,’ but a reality. …. The barrier between soldiers and civilians would fundamentally be erased, because the battle would be everywhere. … the battlefield had fundamentally changed. It was no longer a place where militaries met and fought; instead, society itself was now the battlefield… … our adversaries can now bypass the military domain completely and can directly attack how we live our lives…. Today we all now live on that battlefield — an unlimited zone of conflict that can reach each one of us in every aspect of our lives and work. The unconstrained notions of modern war articulated in Unrestricted Warfare have now arrived. Boundaries between soldiers and civilians, combatants and bystanders have all but disappeared in this dangerous new world.”

We must defend ourselves.

Follow the Science & Technology (S&T)

A Sense-Making Mission

In Defense of Humanity

We must close the ever-widening Knowledge Gap for civilians on S&T developments to achieve a critical mass with Situational Awareness (SA) on the rapidly shifting terrain of emerging Convergent Technologies (CT), as the evolving 5th and 6th Domains of War threaten our survival, Individual Autonomy and Cognitive Sovereignty.

Read “The Real War: Surviving Convergence,” a 45-page preview to a new series of reports that lays out the present battlefield, which surrounds all of us, in vivid detail.