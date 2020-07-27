Bill Gates had significant ties to disgraced sex trafficker and pedophile Jeffery Epstein. Their documented close relations developed AFTER Epstein was a well-known convicted pedophile. How close was their relationship?

As this video lays out, here are 10 FACTS:

Fact 1) Epstein's will named Boris Nikolic as an executor of his estate. Nikolic served as Bill Gates' longtime Chief Scientific Advisor working at both the Gates Foundation & Microsoft.

Fact 2) As the NY Times reported, there is evidence of Gates & Epstein meeting MANY times after Epstein's first conviction.

Fact 3) Gates said he had no business dealings w/ Epstein, which, as the NY Times and much new evidence has revealed, was a colossal lie.

Fact 4) Recent evidence proves that Gates gave $2 million to Jeffery Epstein as a "gift."

Fact 5) At the time of Epstein’s last arrest, he was working on setting up a multi-billion dollar fund "that would financially benefit Epstein" with seed money from Bill Gates.

Fact 6) At the time of…