We only have 4 days left to have all donations doubled.

Please Support Your Freedom Fighters Here.

Happy Holidays to the 400 of you whose VMs I haven’t listened to yet & to the many thousands who emailed. I’m posting this screenshot of one of my phones to show the few of you who see my [social media] posts that the Freedom Fighting Forces are STRONGER THAN EVER!!

The itty bitty fascist censorship kitties want you to feel isolated. It’s flaming bullshit!! We are an overwhelming majority & in 2022 we will continue our win streak & keep building on all the momentum that we have created thus far & we will defeat these desperate little basterds 💯💪❤️🔱

Love you all, Happy Holidays & Let Freedom Ring in 2022 💥💥💥

Cheers 🥂🍻

~ David DeGraw

P.S.

Strategically, I have to say it again… Getting all your donations doubled is a huge victory for all of us!!

Please Support Your Freedom Fighters Here.