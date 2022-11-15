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IN DEFENSE OF HUMANITY

UNITED FOR FREEDOM, PEACE & JUSTICE

About This Network

* We are 100% non-partisan, because we follow the science.

In the United States, as a Princeton scientific analysis definitively proved, both political parties serve "global economic elites" at the expense of hardworking American taxpayers.

As the analysis clearly demonstrated, 99% of the population does not have any political representation and “near zero influence” over government laws and policies.

From our foreign policy to the food we eat, from our information systems to our healthcare, from our economy to our educational system, a global aristocracy rules over almost every aspect of our lives.

The system of legalized political bribery (campaign finance, lobbying and the revolving door) must be …