It’s a tragic Veteran’s Day!!

The freedom that so many brave & courageous soldiers fought & died for has now been taken away.

Everyone going along with FASCIST, unscientific, unconstitutional & HARMFUL mandates is a naive spoiled propagandized fool who has now given away the rights that their family members fought for.

Stop your Veteran’s Day virtue signaling, you have now betrayed all of our veterans & your own family.

Wake up & PROTECT YOUR CHILDREN!!

The predators are encircling & now at your door.

Every Combat Vet knows it & feels it in their warrior soul.

It’s time to kick some fascist ass again!!

Now is the time.

(post on facebook)