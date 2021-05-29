Here’s the first in a series of podcasts…

Listen to this, 9 minutes of audio… on Facebook, get it while you still can:

Also on Bitchute here )))

Here is an excerpt from yesterday’s post to give some context to the audio…

Counter-PSYOPS

As Kelton Rhoads -- Senior Mentor for Psychological Operation (PSYOP) forces at the JFK Special Warfare Center and professor of Communication & Psychology at the US Air Force's Joint Special Operations University -- summed it up:

"Make no mistake. There are legions of influence agents operating in our society. They thrive -- they exist at the pinnacles of power -- by getting you to think things and to do things they want you to think and do. Most people are either unaware of these influences, or when they are, vastly overestimate the amount of freedom they have to make up their own minds."

The key point: even the most independent minded people “vastly overestimate the amount of freedom they have to make up their own minds.”

Now Psychological Operations expert…