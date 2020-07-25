Here's the first in a new series of videos…

Here’s my corresponding Facebook post:

To be clear, Bill Gates is 1 piece of the Techno-Fascist puzzle / attack against us. DARPA, NSCAI, GAVI, leaders of Pfizer, Glaxo, & Merck, & various other agencies & elements within the surveillance state, as has been extensively reported on in previous posts - several featured here.

In investigating all of this, I have run into a buzzsaw of censorship & need to confront the confusion & smear campaigns that are designed to discredit people trying to expose Gates.

I watched & posted about CNN's interview w/ Gates where they mindlessly laugh off "conspiracy theories" about Gates, will also link to that in comments below. That interview was a tragic segment which shows all with critical-thinking skills that CNN has absolute ZERO journalistic credibility.

The most tragic part is that millions of well-meaning, good-hearted Americans watch propaganda like that & then just dismiss all vital info on Gate…