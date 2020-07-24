To get things started, here is a MUST SEE video and eight reports for the average person to begin to understand the WAR against us!

Much love & respect to Whitney Webb, a brilliant & courageous journalist who has put together more vital pieces of the puzzle than anyone that I am aware of…

Below is an edited video interview w/ her & Ryan Cristian on the Spiro Skouras podcast, The End Game. I will put links to her MUST READ reports below.

I cannot put into words how relieved & inspired I feel having just read through her work. What felt like a completely overwhelming task of trying to weave all the pieces together now feels much more manageable. Obviously, there are still many pieces to fill in & flesh out but Whitney’s work is a legit gift to humanity!!