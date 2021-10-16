Army Aviation Association of America National Guard Unit of the Year Award at the Army Aviation Solutions Summit. LTC. Theresa Long, 2nd from right.

Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long is an American hero!

Three weeks ago, she filed an injunction to stop the proven harmful military mRNA injection mandate and further harm to all military personnel.

Her affidavit very clearly explains the dangers of these injections. It is a MUST READ for all Americans, for all of humanity.

It cannot be said enough, the mRNA mandate is the most devastating attack on the U.S. military and the American people in the history of our country!

The mandates must be ended RIGHT NOW and all people involved in the implementation of them must be prosecuted for CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY.

Here are critical excerpts from her affidavit, the full text is republished below.

Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, MD, MPH, FS:

“I am currently serving as the Brigade Surgeon for the 1st Aviation Brigade Ft. Rucker, Alabama and am responsibl…