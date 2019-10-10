After more than 20 years of focusing on systemic political and economic corruption, my understanding of how power operates has evolved more in the past six months than it has in the past decade.

In June, while finishing up a new book -- that has been successful in uniting people with opinions across the political spectrum on vital issues -- I had a major breakthrough that led to a series of breakthroughs.

I’ve mapped out “a post-partisan GPS to help you navigate the power dynamics that swirl around us,” and developed “a groundbreaking conceptual framework” that I am calling the “Oligarchy Dominance Hierarchy.”

The basic idea: “Once we get an in-depth understanding of the fundamental power dynamics at play around us, we can then develop, hone and apply our own unique skills, in our own chosen way, to overcome the present crisis.”

Once you understand the terrain, many evolutionary paths open up.

It is a “choose your own solution adventure; a field manual for a Do It Yourself decentraliz…