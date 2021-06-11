CENSORSHIP IS THEIR WEAPON

Silicon Valley's collusion with corrupted government agencies against well-proven life-saving non-patented medicines has led to millions of unnecessary deaths, trillions of dollars in wealth consolidation, and the amount of human suffering is incalculable.

We urgently need a COVID Inspector General Task Force to investigate every move that every agency has made. We need high profile court cases to prosecute blatant Crimes Against Humanity.

If we don't demand accountability now, the predatory & inhumane profiteering rackets will continue to run amok.