Corrupted officials at the Defense Health Agency’s Armed Forces Health Surveillance Division have been caught falsifying data for active-duty soldiers’ mRNA injuries in the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED).

When heroic military doctors blew the whistle and released the horrifying data, which showed a 988% increase in diseases and injuries reported, due to mRNA injection side effects, the “Pentagon” went into damage control mode and absurdly blamed “a glitch in the system” for what they shockingly claimed to be 5-years’ worth of data errors in the DMED database.

They took the DMED system down and did an absurdly incompetent job of trying to falsify the data and then put the system back up, without ever conducting a formal investigation or providing an official statement.

I will be putting out a report about all of this soon.

To make a long story short, we know, based on various health records, that the Defense Health Agency has now falsified data to inflate health problems thr…