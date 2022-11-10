Confessions of a Freedom Fighter
HOW TO DEFEAT THE NEW WORLD ORDER
Over the past year, I have only made a few posts to help spread evidence from courageous military whistleblowers. I haven’t been publishing content because I’ve been moving in silence, traveling around the U.S., building a continental army to defend communities from imperial N.W.O. tactics and societal collapse.
In the process, I’ve been finishing a new book that I am releasing as a life insurance policy.
I now have the second draft in the hands of several powerful lawyers and a group of strategically well-placed influential allies.
I have also given them 8-hours of testimonial video.
Ultimately, I applied lessons learned from Sun Tzu’s Art of War:
“Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win.”
“Thus it is that in war the victorious strategist only seeks battle after the victory has been won, whereas he who is destined to defeat first fights and afterwards looks for victory.”
“At first, then, exhibit the coyness of a maiden,…