Over the past year, I have only made a few posts to help spread evidence from courageous military whistleblowers. I haven’t been publishing content because I’ve been moving in silence, traveling around the U.S., building a continental army to defend communities from imperial N.W.O. tactics and societal collapse.

In the process, I’ve been finishing a new book that I am releasing as a life insurance policy.

I now have the second draft in the hands of several powerful lawyers and a group of strategically well-placed influential allies.

I have also given them 8-hours of testimonial video.

Ultimately, I applied lessons learned from Sun Tzu’s Art of War: