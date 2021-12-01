It’s official, the band -- who played a lead role in getting the first ever audit of the Pentagon – is back together and we have amassed an Intelligence Community and Special Forces army to fight back against the small covert fascist faction within the CIA who has been working in partnership with global intel agencies, political leaders, China’s CCP, Fortune 100 board members and the World Economic Forum to incrementally enslave a significant percentage of humanity.

Yes, I know, it all sounds like an absurd Dr. Evil conspiracy theory, but the evidence is clear. We will prove it and prosecute them for Crimes Against Humanity for the entire world see.

We will put out a series of reports laying out the evidence.

Here’s a brief teaser / spoiler alert:

Did you know that a small covert fascist faction within the CIA ran not 1, not 2, not 3… but 20 “pandemic simulations” in the run-up to their COVID operation?

These simulations were not focused on protecting “public health,” they were designed a…