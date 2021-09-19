If you’ve been on this email list since the start of COVID, you know that we have been fighting an all-out war to save lives. We need your support. If you can afford it, please contribute here.

As intense as things have been, the next three months will be the most intense by far.

This coming week, I will be releasing a few podcasts we recorded where I lay out how the War on Terror is now targeting first world populations and national civilian militaries via COVID and the “vaccination” program.

It is clear that the Global Private Intel-Military complex is now much more powerful than the U.S. civilian military.

As I said in interviews throughout 2018, while we were working to get the first ever audit of the Pentagon: