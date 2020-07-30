Watch video #1 posted here:

"Bill Gates is giving a DTP vaccine to every child in Africa, and is killing kids at 10 times the rate as unvaccinated kids will die. He has in his hands scientific studies by the highest scientific authorities in the world that say that vaccine is killing more children than diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis combined ever did....

He is giving mercury vaccines to every kid in Africa when we’ve banned them in the United States because we know that they cause brain damage because the Institute of Medicine said they are dangerous and they should not be given to human beings.

And yet, he is giving them to every kid in Africa. Somehow, under his watch, the W.H.O. [World Health Org] chemically castrated a million Kenyan women with a hormone that was put in tetanus vaccines deliberately, and given to women deliberately....

Nobody is talking about this because the pharmaceutical industry exercises control over political leaders, all of the institutions in a democracy…