Apologies for the long delay in posting vital info on COVID corruption. To put it bluntly, it is a miracle that I am still alive!!

As soon as legal issues are cleared up, I will write a tell-all (or as much as I legally can tell) book. In brief, my investigations into corrupt COVID decision-making processes & our behind the scenes efforts to inform doctors across the country, and around the world in general, about the well-proven life-saving non-patented, inexpensive, safe & widely available COVID cure, which also stops the spread, led to my life being undermined & turned upside-down in many unbelievable ways.

I am well-protected now and in a solid position to move forward. Very grateful for the courageous people who came to my defense and have been helping me through very challenging times 🙏❤️

Regarding COVID corruption, as absurdly unbelievable as it sounds, here’s what we can now prove in court based on forensic analysis of systemic governmental, health, economic, media and Nationa…