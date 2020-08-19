Facebook is suppressing a video that I recently posted, which features Psychological Operations (PSYOPS) whistleblowers exposing PSYOP attacks against us. Here is a 6-minute clip that focuses on Facebook's role.

If you recall the Cambridge Analytica Facebook election scandal, this video will show you how the same people behind Cambridge Analytica are now partnered with Facebook to "secure election integrity" and help run "fact" checking operations.

Click on the image to watch the video:

As some of you already know, two of the journalists who created the video have been arrested on a "secret indictment."

The war has only just begun!!

Facebook is censoring vital information and they are placing bogus "fact" checks & "false information" notices on legitimate information. (see lawsuit info below)

For you & your family's sake, please watch the full video to get a deeper understanding of the tactics being deployed against us.

Most everyone is dangerously underestimating how all-pervasive & effect…