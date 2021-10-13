Just posted this to Facebook:

Official Notice to all Facebook employees, National Security personnel and private contractors involved in spreading unscientific and deadly misinformation in support of mRNA nanotech injections while strategically suppressing scientific life-saving information:

Facebook’s entire Senior Management team is guilty of violating the U.S. Constitution, treason and Crimes Against Humanity. They will be detained as enemy combatants and personally held accountable.

The U.S. Supreme Court has deemed that individuals cannot say that they were just following orders. It is up to you, personally, to know what orders are unlawful and unconstitutional.

Therefore, you will be personally held legally accountable for your actions.

We are posting this message for you as a final warning.

Sincerely,

U.S. Special Forces, Detached Command

P.S.

We have been tracing and mapping internal and external Facebook psychological operations. Anyone involved in the suppression of this post will be…