Another court victory against unscientific, unconstitutional & harmful mandates!

A federal judge barred the top of the compromised chain of command from disciplining 35 NAVY SEALs and other Special Forces members who objected to proven-harmful mRNA injections on religious grounds.

Federal Judge Blocks DOD From Disciplining Navy SEALS Who Sued Over ‘Vaccine’ Mandate

In another defeat for the Biden administration’s “vaccine” mandate for members of the armed services, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction barring the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) from disciplining military service members who object to COVID-19 “vaccination” on religious grounds.

The injunction was issued by The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division.

The case in question concerns a group of 35 NAVY SEALs and other Special Forces members. They sued the Biden administration and the DOD, which denied the service members’ requests for a religious exem…