Freedom Fighters, Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays
So this is Christmas 🎄
I never imagined that I would have to become a rhetorical Malcolm X. I never wanted to become a Counter-Terrorism Operator... nor do I want to become a warlord of any kind... but... you have to do what is necessary to defend people, to protect those you love & save as many lives as possible.
The courts have already clearly spoken. All the evidence is clear!!
The mandates are unscientific, unconstitutional and EXTREMELY HARMFUL!!!
This is a well-proven, weapons-backed, constitutionally-protected & justified statement.
We are now rolling shock & awe deep with operators & intel & soldiers.
“Come correct or get fuckin reckt,” that’s what the world’s most elite freedom fighting forces say!!
Act accordingly 💪❤️🇺🇸🏴🔱
Merry Christmas from POG SOF COM 🎅🏼
Much gratitude & respect to everyone who is not spending Christmas w/ family due to Freedom Fighting reasons.
My spirit is with you 💯!!
Know that your courageous leadership has & will continue to save many lives.
We will win…