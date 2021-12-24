So this is Christmas 🎄

I never imagined that I would have to become a rhetorical Malcolm X. I never wanted to become a Counter-Terrorism Operator... nor do I want to become a warlord of any kind... but... you have to do what is necessary to defend people, to protect those you love & save as many lives as possible.

The courts have already clearly spoken. All the evidence is clear!!

The mandates are unscientific, unconstitutional and EXTREMELY HARMFUL!!!

This is a well-proven, weapons-backed, constitutionally-protected & justified statement.

We are now rolling shock & awe deep with operators & intel & soldiers.

“Come correct or get fuckin reckt,” that’s what the world’s most elite freedom fighting forces say!!

Act accordingly 💪❤️🇺🇸🏴🔱

Merry Christmas from POG SOF COM 🎅🏼

Much gratitude & respect to everyone who is not spending Christmas w/ family due to Freedom Fighting reasons.

My spirit is with you 💯!!

Know that your courageous leadership has & will continue to save many lives.

We will win…