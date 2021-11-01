Boooooo haha 🏴👻🏴

Our Halloween Ghost Op went beautifully.

Terrifying Terrorists Into Mistakes 101

1) We now know how exactly they defended themselves – what they did & who they activated;

2) We learned which of our insiders can be trusted & who cannot be;

3) Best of all, we now know where all the rats scurried off to hide & who their primary security is.

We watched every move that they made, quite the intel-gathering mission.

For those of you who are disappointed that Fauci was not arrested yesterday, I am with you on that one. Maintaining operational discipline on the Fauci front is difficult, to say the least. His day is coming, but this is primarily not about taking down one wickedly evil man, or 4 for that matter. We seek total victory, and what we achieved with this first op was a significant step in that direction.

In a short period of time, we have built incredible momentum. With each passing day, our FOG & infiltration get deeper & deeper…

The “skies above” have our back & the wind …