I’ve been working with a group of veteran Special Forces, primarily Green Berets, who have been conducting a nationwide assessment of Combat Readiness throughout the civilian U.S. population.

It will be an extensive analysis of Americans who have been participating in tactical training courses, with a focus on their demographics and what their motivations for doing so are.

Some brief headline statistics - these numbers are estimations based on an extensive analysis:

48 million Americans are presently classified as “Combat Capable,” which means they own firearms and demonstrate the ability to handle them with moderate proficiency.

Approximately 30 million Americans own semi-automatic rifles, such as AR-15s.

14 million Americans are presently classified as “Combat Ready,” which means they consistently take part in tactical training courses, or do similar training, and demonstrate physical fitness and proficiency in handling firearms.

As opposed to what is portrayed in the mainstream media, ci…