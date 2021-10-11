We don’t have much time left. They are going to start World War III as a pretext for a draconian global lockdown. It is going to be an all-out fascist police state crackdown on freedom worldwide with the U.S. as the primary target.

We are going to be without power and basic necessities are going to be systemically suppressed, as they have already been doing by disrupting supply lines and cargo shipments, and the several months-long policy of paying farmers to destroy their crops.

Everything that has been done and is presently unfolding is tactical destabilization 101. All the systemic attacks to destroy our economy and undermine our abilities to make a living and obtain basic necessities –- under the guise of “public health” -- are all destabilization tactics that have been strategically deployed many times before against Middle Eastern, Latin American and other oppressed countries around the world. It is textbook imperial control.

Under the guise of “public health,” we’ve been placed u…