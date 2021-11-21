New 50-minute video on the critical urgency of the moment.

We can’t allow them to harm our children. As the 5th Circuit Court ruling made clear, the unscientific and harmful mandates are illegal. We are at war with global terrorists who are clearly guilty of Crimes Against Humanity. That is an evidence-based statement. SAVE YOUR CHILDREN.

Watch the video on Rumble here.

On Facebook here.

These longer-form crowdsourced videos are intense… they’ve been inspiringly popular. We have so much incredible video…

We want to put out videos much more frequently.

It is obviously a critical time for us.

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Enjoy the video & your Sunday,

✌️&❤️

~ David DeGraw