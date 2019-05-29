I’m excited to announce that I am now publishing on Substack.

To counter constant hack attacks and censorship issues, I’ve decided that publishing via email through the Substack service is the best move to make.

Now that I have a more secure online platform, I will be posting a significant amount of vital information. In a new series detailing every link in the chain of corruption throughout military spending, I will continue to layout how Trillions of our tax dollars are lost through outrageous fraud and mind-boggling waste.

Moving forward, military spending will be a major coverage area but the primary focus will be on spreading the most important information that people need to get a comprehensive understanding of…

1) the severe level of corruption and collapse that is closing in on us;

2) viable solutions to the major problems confronting us.

In addition to my investigative reporting, I will provide summaries of the most hard-hitting news, government reports and information availab…