I have spent much of the past week talking to people, mostly within the military, Intel Community and health / medical experts who are affiliated w/ various Pentagon programs, focusing on nanotechnology, Artificial Intelligence, and vaccines. To make a long story short, my consciousness has been saturated in the wickedly EVIL aspects of these 3 fields.

During this process, out of the blue, a line that my old Italian Grandmother used to yell when she was shocked by something keeps echoing through my mind: "Holy Jesus, Mary and Joseph!"

The way she would say that, her tone & the vibe of it, growing up in my young mind it always alerted me to something bad that I needed to be aware of, I guess that is the deep psychological trigger that was set off while trying to comprehend the evil that we are confronted with right now.

Before continuing, let me be clear, I am NOT against the concept of using A.I., nanotechnology or vaccines to cure & prevent sickness and improve our overall quality of l…