It's a Legit WAR
The American People Are Losing...
I fucking snapped this morning… I am being suffocated… facing censorship everywhere I turn… feel like the man in the iron mask. I am literally digitally, algorithmically incarcerated.
Just posted this to Facebook:
Out of respect to family members & friends, I am doing my absolute best to refrain from profanity-laden posts about the utter flaming bullshit censorship I am facing on this platform.
As Rosa Luxemburg famously said, "Those who do not move, do not notice their chains." To update that wisdom for this Facebook era, "Those who only post divisive groupthink, do not notice their chains."
When you focus on core systemic corruption in a way that unites people, those chains are tyrannically heavy, to say the least!
Fact 1: TRILLIONS of our tax dollars are unaccounted for.
Fact 2: Over 100,000 whistleblowers have come forward & have been systematically silenced, including many high-ranking, well-decorated lifelong military & intelligence community officers.
Fact 3: The mainstream media do…