I’m still alive… preparing for next phase of this war, which will be by far the most intense part yet. We’ve been building an army -- a real army -- of Doctors and Special Operations Forces.

First off, we effectively dismantled the “horse de-wormer” PSYOP, to the point of getting retractions. (more info)

To protect yourself, family and friends from the weaponized spike protein, everyone should get (human) Ivermectin ASAP, prescribed by a Doctor here for free.

Second, we must hold Fauci accountable, arrest and prosecute him for Crimes Against Humanity. We’ve been spreading the evidence and applying pressure throughout the places that matter most. The Intercept article was weak limited hangout, but it helps. I just reposted my report laying out publicly available evidence on our new network here:

You can also watch a video we made about it here.

Third, yes, we have a new network, which will be officiall…