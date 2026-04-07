Instead of wasting my time on social media dealing w/ algorithmic suppression, I am going to focus efforts on sending out approximately 4 emails a week.

I don’t want to overwhelm all subscribers, so 75% of the emails will only go out to paying subscribers; the people who are aware enough to understand the value of the critical information that I am providing - information on cutting-edge Science & Technology that you cannot get anywhere else!

🗝️ The Master Key to Everything:

Understand Our Molecular Communication System & All the Evil Done To Us Becomes Crystal Clear, Molecular Disruptors 🔱

This scientific info has been hidden for over 100 years:

Aging, sickness, disease, hunger and fatigue are all caused by a disruption of our molecular communication system.



Every molecule and cell in our body communicates through bio-photons, light signaling. Harmful frequencies, heavy metals, plastics, toxic materials and chemicals disrupt cellular communication.



Our biology, when our cells are communicating as nature intended (cellular coherence), is naturally regenerative.



Materials that they are spraying in the air, putting in our food, water and “medicine,” are strategically disrupting our cellular communication, which causes aging, sickness, disease, hunger and fatigue, inhibiting/impairing our biological and cognitive function, primarily now creating neurological disorders and turbo cancers.



They’ve been doing this to us for over 100 years, at least, most likely much longer, but now they are significantly more advanced and precise with molecular dynamics / warfare.



Now they are mastering atomically-precise molecular engineering to play god by directing evolution.



Scientifically, we now know that the Rockefeller Foundation has had advanced scientific knowledge since its inception.



They hid molecular dynamics, electrodynamics, and our source energy field, which all of our molecules and cells are connected to.



In 1913, with the “Bohr Radius,” they also hid clean abundant energy below the electron ground state in the hydrogen atom, which is dark matter/energy and powers the universe & sun.

Throughout the early 1900s, the Rockefeller Foundation funded every physicist with fellowships to go be indoctrinated by Niels Bohr and Werner Heisenberg at the Copenhagen Institute and the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute.



The Copenhagen Interpretation of Quantum Mechanics, as taught at top universities for the last century, is now a spectroscopically proven PSYOP.



The scientific and medical establishment is now scientifically proven to be a fraud.

Once a critical mass understand the truth of all this, we will have significantly longer lifespans, much more energy/vitality, improved cognitive function and decentralized clean limitless energy!!

They trapped us in a strategically harmful petroleum prison. We now know this scientifically, we just need a critical mass of awareness and the new paradigm will bloom.

Serious Questions:



How can I say this more clearly and concisely for people with short attention spans?



Do you want to have much more energy, vitality and significantly improved cognitive function, living much longer and healthier lives?



Do you enjoy being tired, sick, weak and cognitively impaired?



Perhaps too many of us are already too cognitively impaired to understand the science???

How many more people will continue to suffer and die unnecessarily before we realize the truth of all this?

Once you understand our molecular communication system, all the evil done to us is clearly exposed and their diabolical plots fall apart.

Our molecular communication system is the key to everything!!

Once a critical mass realizes this, we can create paradise on earth.

Here are a few recent social posts so you can understand what you are getting here…

Decentralized Clean Energy from Water 💦 Hydrogen ⚡ Welcome to the New Paradigm 🚀 (view post & video) Evidence, Hacking Humanity, Exhibit A: Photo of Geo-Bio-Engineering (view post & photo)

They are cutting us off from the Sun, Ionosphere, precise celestial frequencies, plasma clouds and earth’s magnetic field, which all of our cells & molecules are connected to… & replacing it, replacing the natural energy field, with their artificial field, which will control us on a cellular level, beyond our senses & conscious awareness. With Terahertz frequencies, they are hacking our Molecular Communication System. Geo-Bio-Engineering = Molecular Engineering… Directing Evolution 101 This is the real battlefield, the REAL WAR… (view post & photo)

I have a massive arsenal of scientific studies, government and military documents that I will be posting here, along with an extensive paradigm-shifting series of reports on The Real War, Surviving Convergence.

To get it all, become a paying subscriber now:

De Oppresso Liber,

- David