Very excited to announce that I’ve joined forces w/ Dylan Ratigan!!

The new live call-in Weatherman podcast starts today at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. This first episode will be streamed on Facebook here.

Future broadcasts will be on many different livestream platforms and it will be distributed to all popular podcast outlets. Our new home is now Anchor.fm/weatherman.

Listen to Dylan describe the premise of the show…

Audio version here and video version here.

This is a call-in community-driven show. If you want to be on it, leave us a voice message here.

Please include your phone number so we can contact you.

This is going to be so much fun… it already is!!

Tune in to today’s show here…

Talk to you soon,

David