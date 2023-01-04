Have you listened to the audio message that I sent out 2 days ago?

If not, listen to it here.

I do not say a single word lightly. We are being enslaved.

We know exactly who is doing it & we know exactly how they are doing it.

I am at a point now where I have to put out critical information as efficiently as possible. To do so, I absolutely need people on this email list to becoming paying subscribers.

I want all of this information to be freely available to everyone, but I obviously need to be able to afford to put in the time it takes to present it all properly.

It only will cost you $7 a month or $70 for the year.

There is no bigger bang for your buck than the verifiable truth that we are about to unleash…