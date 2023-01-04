Let's Escape Enslavement Together
Have you listened to the audio message that I sent out 2 days ago?
If not, listen to it here.
I do not say a single word lightly. We are being enslaved.
We know exactly who is doing it & we know exactly how they are doing it.
I am at a point now where I have to put out critical information as efficiently as possible. To do so, I absolutely need people on this email list to becoming paying subscribers.
I want all of this information to be freely available to everyone, but I obviously need to be able to afford to put in the time it takes to present it all properly.
It only will cost you $7 a month or $70 for the year.
There is no bigger bang for your buck than the verifiable truth that we are about to unleash…