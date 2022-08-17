The gears of justice are moving much too slow, but this is excellent progress by the courageous U.S. military service members listed below.

Members of Congress, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) and personally responsible Military Commanders are hereby notified:

"Whistleblower Report of Illegal Department of Defense Activity

Memorandum for all Members of Congress from Concerned Service Members

1. The undersigned hereby submit this report under the Military Whistleblower Protection Act (10 USC § 1034) as duty requires us to advocate for the rights of all American citizens and for the rights of service members across all branches of the Armed Forces. Pursuant to 28 USC § 1746, the undersigned declare under penalty of perjury as follows:

2. Since 24 August 2021, the Department of Defense (DoD) has unlawfully administered Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) products (i.e., products authorized but not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)) as if they were fully licensed FDA approve…