The most frequent request I get: “Can you put out AmpedStatus-style news roundups again?”

YES, now that we have a new network…

Here’s the latest from the new Changemaker.Media Newswire:

Congressional Budget Office identified $307 BILLION in unauthorized appropriations (called "zombie programs") in fiscal 2019. This accounts for about 23% of the discretionary budget.

“Americans would be shocked if they knew about this,” said witness James Thurber, from American University.

Blackmail is a highly under-appreciated tactic that Global Intel agencies frequently use to get politicians to do what they want...

The hacking of a wider group of top government officials’ smartphones than previously reported suggests the WhatsApp cyber intrusion could have broad political and diplomatic consequences.

WhatsApp’s internal investigation into the breach …