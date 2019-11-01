Mind-Blowing Fraud, Blackmail, Bribery, Death Squads & Global Oligarchs, Oh My!
Trillions in Accounting Fraud, Mind-Boggling Tax $ Waste, Blackmailing Gov Officials, CIA Death Squads & Global Oligarchs Caught Bribing DNC & RNC...
The most frequent request I get: “Can you put out AmpedStatus-style news roundups again?”
YES, now that we have a new network…
Here’s the latest from the new Changemaker.Media Newswire:
1) Senate Panel Tackles Unauthorized Appropriations, ‘Zombie Payments’
Congressional Budget Office identified $307 BILLION in unauthorized appropriations (called "zombie programs") in fiscal 2019. This accounts for about 23% of the discretionary budget.
“Americans would be shocked if they knew about this,” said witness James Thurber, from American University.
2) Exclusive: Government Officials Around Globe Targeted for Hacking Through WhatsApp
Blackmail is a highly under-appreciated tactic that Global Intel agencies frequently use to get politicians to do what they want...
The hacking of a wider group of top government officials’ smartphones than previously reported suggests the WhatsApp cyber intrusion could have broad political and diplomatic consequences.
WhatsApp’s internal investigation into the breach …