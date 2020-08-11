Much gratitude to all new subscribers!! Very inspiring to see so many ✊

We created this new 2-hour crowdsourced video to concisely reveal how COVID-19 is being exploited to implement a tyrannically oppressive economic, "health" & surveillance system, which amounts to the evolution of technocratic control:

* Ha, YouTube has already proved their “willfull blindness” & complicity by wrongfully blocking this video. I am currently working with a lawyer to get it cleared. You can watch the BitChute version here… also posting it to Facebook here.

UPDATE 8/14: Victory!! We got the video unblocked / cleared on YouTube - here it is: