The multi-tabbed, multi-screen, multi-channeled, multi-media prism through which we currently experience the world is already wreaking havoc with our ability to think clearly.

The constant competition between signals clawing for attention erodes our ‘working memory’ - the neural architecture associated with our capacity for controlled attention and complex reasoning.

Increasingly we interact with information through stimulus-driven attention; the unthinking animal response.

Any mashup of dubious stats, images, half-truths and hyperbole can be arranged in a way that can make the most preposterous conclusions appear plausible.

The ease of access to information through search engines has created the illusion that truth is at our fingertips, instead, it is the ability to justify any prejudice or bias in seconds, or find communities to do it on our behalf.

Manipulation, Tribalism & Estrangement From Reality

From artfully crafted selfies to outrage-inducing memes, we treat information pulled …