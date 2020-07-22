Please read this, just posted to Facebook:

Let me be as clear & concise as I can be right now in 1 Facebook post. I am 100% certain that this virus is being exploited to implement the most oppressive surveillance tracking, economic & “health” system ever!! There are several very effective methods to treat this virus that are being suppressed!

Popular “fact-checking” companies, including Facebook “fact-checkers” are being funded by Bill Gates in partnership w/ big Pharma & the surveillance state.

Obviously most people will dismiss this as conspiracy theory. I am well aware that I have to lay out all the evidence in an extensive report for people to believe this. I am now working as hard as possible to get it done.

I don’t know how long it is going to take us to get this done in a rock solid way that will withstand the onslaught of obviously very well-financed companies & organizations that will do everything possible to discredit the evidence & destroy my reputation.

I am working wit…