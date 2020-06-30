Apologies for not posting here in a long time. I will be publishing a new series on fundamental systemic power dynamics to help people navigate the chaos that is spiraling around us:

"Self-Actualization Vs Oligarchy Dominance Hierarchy"

I am confident this will give the average person a much deeper understanding of root causes of present societal problems — in a NON-partisan way — and various paths forward.

This series is the most important work I've ever done - a concise culmination of over two decades of power analysis. My entire life's work has led to this... while in quarantine everything crystallized.

Based on early response, "You are articulating crucial points that no one is discussing, in a concise way that is easily understood."

Will be publishing it soon… will also be publishing major update on unaccounted for military spending and unaccounted for overall government spending.

For a teaser: if we have $22 Trillion in national debt, why is the Treasury servicing $91 Trillion in…