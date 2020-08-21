According to the Institute for Policy Studies: "Since March 18, the beginning of the pandemic," the 12 richest Americans "have seen their combined wealth increase $283 billion, an increase of almost 40 percent."

Those 12 people primarily benefited from the two-party unanimously approved CARES Act, which was an unprecedented looting of taxpayer wealth under the guise of being a "taxpayer relief bill." (see video below)

Meanwhile, poverty, debt, hunger, depression & suicide rates have all skyrocketed. Primarily because tens of millions of people have had their livelihoods destroyed by mandated government policies.

In response to all of this, Congress has now gone on an extended vacation without doing ANYTHING to help their constituencies survive or recover from the direct policies that they enacted.

Meet the "Oligarchic Twelve / Despotic Dozen:"