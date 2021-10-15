If you are a person who has been going along to get along, you better step up right now and immediately STOP COMPLYING!!

Do you seriously want to be forced to take nanotech injections once every five months and have your every movement tracked?

The “Dark Winter” is approaching fast.

We are going to lose power and face severe food shortages for an extended period of time. Our supply lines for basic necessities have been tactically destroyed.

What we have been experiencing is textbook tactical systemic destabilization that has been used against oppressed and exploited nations worldwide for decades.

It is all so blatantly obvious now.

Millions of critical societal service workers are being fired – doctors, nurses, EMS, police, firefighters, pilots, teachers, truckers, doc workers, on and on… and to make matters significantly worse, hundreds of thousands of our most elite fighting forces and military service members are being discharged, while the remaining troops have now been given prove…